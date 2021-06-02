York Region accepting second-dose vaccine appointments for seniors 70+

Younger seniors in York Region can now book an appointment for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The public health unit announced on Wednesday it opened up eligibility today to people who are 70 and older. Anyone in that age group who already has a second shot booked has the option to re-book an earlier one.

“While the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective at preventing COVID-19 infection, serious illness, hospitalization and death, a second dose is still required to provide optimal and longer-lasting protection,” York Region said in a news release.

Effective immediately, #YorkRegion residents 70+ (born in 1951 or earlier) are eligible to book their second dose appointment at https://t.co/9KIfZSQg3i. Vaccines are delivered by appointment only. If trouble booking, please be patient and try again. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/dThqhAyKpK — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) June 2, 2021

Anyone 70 plus who doesn’t yet have a second one booked can also book online. The original appointments won’t be cancelled unless the new ones are confirmed.

York Region says it remains important for all those who have not received a first dose to get one.

“Individuals who are 12 years of age and older who live, work or go to school in York Region who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to do so.”

The government recently announced that it would shorten the minimum interval for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to just four weeks, starting with those 80 and older.

Anyone in Ontario over 80 became eligible to book appointments as of 8:00 a.m. Monday.

York Region, which uses its own booking portal, opened up second dose appointments for residents 80 and older at 8:30 a.m.

Moving up the second dose is optional and people will keep their original appointments if they don’t re-book for an earlier shot, the province said.

Ontario says 139,901 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Tuesday’s report, for a total of over 9.3 million.