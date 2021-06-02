Loading articles...

Woman dies under 'suspicious circumstances' in Brampton

The Peel police homicide and missing persons bureau is investigating after a woman died under “suspicious circumstances” in Brampton Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area of Templehill Road and Ross Drive just after 9 p.m.

Officers found a woman with “signs of trauma,” in life-threatening condition. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter.

No further details are available at this time.

