Will the Olympics go ahead as planned? Should they?

In today’s Big Story podcast, less than two months from now, unless something changes, the postponed 2020 Olympics will begin in Tokyo, Japan. Unless the country’s government listens to both its populace and its doctors, all of whom are urging them not to proceed.

Japan has vaccinated less than three percent of its population. A medic this week warned of the Olympics spawning a new ‘Tokyo olympic’ variant of Covid-19. The games could be exactly what the world needs to mark the beginning of the end of this pandemic. Or they could be exactly what the virus needs to keep it going. And we won’t know which, until they happen. If they happen.

GUEST: Stephen Brunt, Sportsnet

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.