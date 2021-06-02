Trudeau to attend G7 Leaders' Summit in the United Kingdom next week in person

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he will attend in person the G7 Leaders’ Summit from June 11 to 13 and the NATO Summit on June 14 followed by the Canada-European Union Summit in Brussels.

Trudeau says global leaders need to come together to tackle the challenges that face the world now and in the future.

The Prime Minister’s Office says he and the Canadian delegation travelling to the U.K. and Belgium will follow strict public health protocols and procedures during their visit, while in transit and when they arrive home.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that Trudeau would attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in person, but the Canadian prime minister didn’t immediately confirm at the time.

Trudeau says in a statement Wednesday that Canada will continue to work with its international partners to keep people healthy, create jobs and opportunity, grow the middle class, fight climate change and strengthen democratic values.

This year’s G7 Summit will focus on co-ordinated approaches to promoting international rules and human rights, democracy, and gender equality.

During the Canada-EU Summit, Trudeau will meet with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to discuss areas of further collaboration.

His statement says the leaders will discuss ways to tackle climate change, fight COVID-19 and further economic ties.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau travelled to a G7 meeting last month and quarantined in a hotel upon his return, but a government-commissioned report recommended last week that Canada drop this requirement for air travellers.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said last week she’s not involved in planning operations for the prime minister, but the delegation can submit plans to the Public Health Agency of Canada for review.

She said all Canadians need to follow quarantine rules when they return to the country noting that she expect people to observe the requirements.

Tam said public health officials are considering the report calling for an end to hotel quarantines, but global vaccination rates and the situation in Canada will be factors in any decisions.

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

In addition to G7 members, the United Kingdom has also invited leaders from Australia, India, South Africa and South Korea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press