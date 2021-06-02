Toronto police looking for parents of unattended child

Toronto Police are asking for the public’s help, after they’ve found an unattended child.

FOUND CHILD:

– police have located a child left unattended in the Coxwell Ave & Danforth Ave area

– child is described as 4 ft., 5 to 7 years old, approx. 65 lbs.

– wearing a blue t-shirt, grey underwear

– child is safe at 55 Division

– please call police w/ info#GO1028563

^al pic.twitter.com/b7sO6772KL — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 3, 2021

Police received calls from the Danforth Avenue and Coxwell Avenue area saying there was a child on his own wandering around.

The child is around 4 feet tall, between the age of 5 and 7 years old, and around 65 pounds. He was found wearing a blue t-shirt and grey underwear.

Police tell 680 NEWS the child has been non-communicative, so they haven’t been able to assess where he lives.

The child is currently under the supervision of officers at the 55 Division, and police are asking anyone to call them if they know him.