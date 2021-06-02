Loading articles...

Toronto police looking for parents of unattended child

Last Updated Jun 2, 2021 at 11:24 pm EDT

Do you know this child? If so, please call the 55 Division of Toronto Police. Courtesy of Toronto Police Services

Toronto Police are asking for the public’s help, after they’ve found an unattended child.

Police received calls from the Danforth Avenue and Coxwell Avenue area saying there was a child on his own wandering around.

The child is around 4 feet tall, between the age of 5 and 7 years old, and around 65 pounds. He was found wearing a blue t-shirt and grey underwear.

Police tell 680 NEWS the child has been non-communicative, so they haven’t been able to assess where he lives.

The child is currently under the supervision of officers at the 55 Division, and police are asking anyone to call them if they know him.

