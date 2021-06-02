The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

There are 1,385,278 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,385,278 confirmed cases (29,277 active, 1,330,389 resolved, 25,612 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 2,067 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 77.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 17,174 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,453.

There were 46 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 252 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 36. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 67.39 per 100,000 people.

There have been 34,927,927 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,334 confirmed cases (94 active, 1,234 resolved, six deaths).

There were 17 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 18 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 61 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 273,993 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 204 confirmed cases (four active, 200 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 2.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 163,615 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 5,595 confirmed cases (311 active, 5,197 resolved, 87 deaths).

There were 16 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 31.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 171 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 24.

There were two new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of eight new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 8.88 per 100,000 people.

There have been 824,348 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 2,227 confirmed cases (141 active, 2,043 resolved, 43 deaths).

There were 12 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 18.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 64 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 5.5 per 100,000 people.

There have been 346,028 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 370,815 confirmed cases (3,475 active, 356,202 resolved, 11,138 deaths).

There were 288 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 40.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,352 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 336.

There were five new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 33 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 129.9 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,260,456 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 532,891 confirmed cases (10,664 active, 513,436 resolved, 8,791 deaths).

There were 733 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 72.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,846 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 978.

There were 25 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 113 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 16. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.66 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,091,781 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 51,580 confirmed cases (4,267 active, 46,251 resolved, 1,062 deaths).

There were 267 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 309.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,226 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 318.

There were six new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 28 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 804,504 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 46,964 confirmed cases (1,285 active, 45,138 resolved, 541 deaths).

There were 130 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 109.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 963 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 138.

There was one new reported death Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 13 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.9 per 100,000 people.

There have been 860,879 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 228,128 confirmed cases (6,305 active, 219,592 resolved, 2,231 deaths).

There were 410 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 142.59 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,704 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 386.

There were three new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 33 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 50.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,519,672 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 144,667 confirmed cases (2,722 active, 140,238 resolved, 1,707 deaths).

There were 194 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 52.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,781 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 254.

There were four new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,734,120 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (zero active, 82 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 128 confirmed cases (zero active, 128 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 23,456 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 648 confirmed cases (nine active, 635 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 22.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,870 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press