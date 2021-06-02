Loading articles...

Quebec Maple Syrup Producers have average season this year after record 2020

Last Updated Jun 2, 2021 at 7:44 am EDT

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Quebec Maple Syrup Producers and the Conseil de l’industrie de l’érable say maple syrup production in Quebec fell this year after a record 2020.

The producers estimated the province’s maple syrup production this year at roughly 60 million kilograms or 133 million pounds, what they consider an average year.

The harvest in 2020 was estimated last year at more than 79 million kilograms or 175 million pounds.

The producers say it was a short season this year.

They say warm temperatures in April saw harvest seasons begin and end prematurely at the same time across the province.

Quebec produces nearly three-quarters of the global maple syrup supply.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press

