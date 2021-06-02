Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jun 2, 2021 at 2:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $70 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw.

However, seven of the 20 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million were won. Four of those winning tickets were sold in the Prairies, with the remaining three winners in Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 4 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 29 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

The Canadian Press

