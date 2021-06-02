Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.9 million.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.4 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $56 million.

Nicholas Financial shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

