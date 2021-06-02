Loading articles...

Man dead following overnight shooting in Ajax

Last Updated Jun 2, 2021 at 6:21 am EDT

A Durham Regional Police vehicle sits behind police tape. TWITTER/@DRPS

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Ajax.

Durham Police said they were called to the scene on Smith Lane near Rossland Road and Westney Road just after midnight Wednesday.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it appears to be a targeted shooting.

There is no word on any suspects.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB Gardiner approaching Jameson - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Clouds will increase through the day #Toronto GTA. Some much needed rain moves in late tonight/overnight (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more