Liberal minister calls on O'Toole to not allow free vote on his MP's abortion bill

OTTAWA — Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef is calling out Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole for allowing a bill on abortion from one of his members to move ahead.

Parliamentarians are expected to vote today on the proposed legislation brought forward by Saskatchewan MP Cathay Wagantall that seeks to ban doctors from performing an abortion based on the sex of a fetus.

Wagantall says her private member’s bill is more nuanced than other debates around abortion because it only looks at the issue of terminating a pregnancy through sex selection, which she and supporters worry affects baby girls.

While MPs including Liberals say they don’t support sex-selective abortion, they blast the bill as a Trojan horse attempting to restrict the reproductive rights of women.

Monsef released a letter she penned to O’Toole asking the leader to call on his caucus to vote against what she calls a “dangerous bill.”

O’Toole has said he personally won’t support the proposed legislation, but his office says he will allow a free votes on matters of conscience for his caucus.

Monsef criticizes the leader’s vote as offering “cold comfort” to women who may be worried about the bill’s ramifications.

She also points out in her letter that it is Conservative MPs who brought have brought forward abortion seven times since 2007.

“As the leader of the Conservative party, you have allowed this dangerous bill to move forward during an exceptionally difficult time for women,” her letter reads.

“You can reassure Canadian women that the Conservative Party values their rights and their choices. Please call on your team to vote against this dangerous bill.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press