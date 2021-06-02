Loading articles...

German doctor on trial accused of raping hospital patients

Last Updated Jun 2, 2021 at 10:44 am EDT

BERLIN (AP) — A doctor went on trial in Germany on Wednesday accused of raping several female patients at a hospital in the western city of Guetersloh.

Prosecutors allege that the defendant administered anesthetics to women who complained of pain following operations, and then sexually abused them.

German news agency dpa reported that presiding judge Carsten Wahlmann urged the defendant to consider responding to the allegations during the trial and warned the 43-year-old that he faces more than ten years imprisonment if convicted.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between September and December last year, just months after the assistant doctor began working at the hospital. The defendant’s name wasn’t released for privacy reasons.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 400 south of Canal Rd - two left lanes are blocked for emergency roadwork. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Clouds will increase through the day #Toronto GTA. Some much needed rain moves in late tonight/overnight (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more