Ford government expected to announce decision on schools today

The Ford government is expected to unveil Wednesday whether or not students will be back in the classroom before the end of the school year.

The premier will make an announcement from Queen’s Park at 1 p.m. He will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Sources confirmed to 680 NEWS on Tuesday that Ford and his cabinet were leaning towards keeping schools closed to in-person learning, although no final decision had been made.

Ford is meeting with his cabinet on Wednesday morning. There is some speculation that the province will opt to keep students out of schools until next fall in an effort to reopen the economy ahead of schedule.

There are just over three weeks left in the school year.

The expected decision on schools comes as the provincial stay-at-home order is lifted. It is now okay for residents to leave the house for non-essential reasons but other pandemic restrictions remain in effect.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported its smallest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since before the peak of the second wave.

Ford sent a note to various health and education stakeholders last week asking for advice on whether it would be safe to reopen for in-person learning.

In it, Ford wrote “no one wants to see our schools reopen safely more than I do,” adding that while his government understands the benefits of having kids return to class, it can only be done based on “sound scientific advice, consensus and considers potential or future risks faced by students and staff.”

Ford asked seven questions to doctors, scientists, and educators, including whether the B.1.617 COVID-19 variant first discovered in India poses an increased risk to students and education workers.

In response to the open letter issued last week, Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said Saturday they believe schools can reopen safely on a regional basis for in-person learning for the last month of the school year.

The table believes most health units would be able to mitigate and manage the increases in their communities.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health was among many to support Ford’s letter, saying on Friday that Toronto Public Health (TPH) recommends reopening in-person learning before other restrictions are lifted.

Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a statement that TPH participated in a study with Sick Kids which showed there are usually multiple strains of COVID-19 in school populations.

Lecce did not reveal what the Ford government may do when asked during question period on Tuesday, though he reiterated his stance that schools are safe from COVID-19.

“The Chief Medical Officer of Health has advised the people of Ontario – and when repeatedly asked about the safety of schools, transmission schools – have suggested that the protections we put in place has kept students and staff safe,” Lecce said.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath argued that the reason why schools have remained closed has everything to do with the cuts made to education in this year’s budget.

“The reason why schools were closed in the province, according to the Chief Medical Officer of Health, is because community transmission spiked to roughly 4,000 cases a day,” Lecce responded. “That is the reason and the member [of the] opposition knows it to be true.”

Opposition politicians have claimed Ford has failed to show leadership by leaving families in the dark for an extended period.

Horwath says the uncertainty for parents and students has dragged on too long and the government needs to provide clarity.

When asked why the government is teasing another announcement, Health Minister Christine Elliott says the potential decision to reopen schools is a big one.

“What we’re considering is the health and safety of children and young people in Ontario, their teachers, and other school officials so we need to take the time to get this right,” said Elliott.

With files from The Canadian Press