Ford cabinet to discuss potential faster economic reopening

An announcement on a potential sped up economic reopening for Ontario could be unveiled in the coming days.

Premier Ford is tentatively scheduled to meet with his cabinet twice on Wednesday. Sources telling 680 NEWS that the cabinet will meet in the morning to finalize a decision on schools, and again in the afternoon to discuss a possible faster economic reopening.

Any economic reopening changes that cabinet settle on would likely be announced later this week.

The premier signaled last week that despite improving circumstances across Ontario, it is unlikely the three-step reopening plan outlined by the province would be moved up.

First dose vaccination rates in Ontario have now surpassed 70 per cent, beyond where the province said they needed to be for step one of the reopening plan to kick in.

The reopening plan said 60 per cent of residents would need a first dose for Step 1 of the plan to kick in on June 14.

Ford, however, made it clear that it wasn’t just vaccination rates that the government is looking at to determine the reopening timeline but also ICU capacity and positivity rates.

“We’re going to be opening up but we’re going to be opening up cautiously and carefully, very cautiously and very carefully because I do not want to happen what happened before and all of a sudden the cases go up,” said Ford.

Reports last week suggest that the government would be willing to consider an earlier reopening if the COVID indicators continued to move in the right direction.

The province reported the smallest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since before the peak of the second wave on Tuesday. There have been fewer than 1,000 new cases for two consecutive days.

In the first stage of reopening, larger outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people would be allowed as well as outdoor dining for up to four people per table.

As the province looks ahead to reopening, the Ford government announced Tuesday that the stay-at-home order would be lifted on Wednesday.

The order required Ontarians to remain at home except for the purposes set out in the order, such as exercise, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, or accessing health care services.

These restrictions are no longer in effect though people are still being urged to be safe and continue to get vaccinated in the days and weeks ahead.

The Ford government is expected to unveil Wednesday whether or not students will be back in the classroom before the end of the school year.

Sources confirmed to 680 NEWS on Tuesday that Ford and his cabinet were leaning towards keeping schools closed to in-person learning, although no final decision had been made.

Ford is meeting with his cabinet on Wednesday morning. There is some speculation that the province will opt to keep students out of schools until next fall in an effort to reopen the economy ahead of schedule.