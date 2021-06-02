500 metres of fencing coming to Scarborough Heights Park

City Councillor Gary Crawford of Ward 20 has announced that six foot high fencing will be installed around the bluffs at Scarborough Heights Park.

The Scarborough Heights Park is one of 11 parks along the Scarborough Bluffs. Over the years, parts of the cliffs have collapsed, causing injuries in some cases. In a Facebook post, Councillor Crawford says the area’s natural beauty has led people to explore the bluffs, “despite existing signage against.”

Councillor Crawford adds that the repeated cost of rescue operations from people being where they shouldn’t be around the bluffs puts “a strain on already stretched staff resources.”

All in all 500 metres of fencing will be installed in that area before the first weekend of June. There are two separate portions of the fencing that will be installed.

The first is located at the west end of the Scarborough Heights Park, heading south from the embankment of the community garden right to the bluff’s edge. The larger portion is to the east, covering the lower edge of the park along the edge of the bluffs.

The installation should be completed by June 4th, according to Councillor Crawford. 680 NEWS has reached out to him for comment, but has not yet received a response.