Donaldson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 2, 2021 at 6:14 am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $84.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 66 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $765 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $707.6 million.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.28 to $2.34 per share.

Donaldson shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.

