American Superconductor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. (AP) _ American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $22.7 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $87.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, American Superconductor expects its per-share loss to be 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $22 million to $26 million for the fiscal first quarter.

American Superconductor shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.10, a climb of 91% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSC

The Associated Press