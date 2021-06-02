Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Advocates call for extension of Ontario eviction ban as stay-at-home order lifts
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 2, 2021 5:55 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 2, 2021 at 5:55 pm EDT
A sign hangs in the window of a west Toronto apartment on Thursday March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Housing and tenant advocates are calling on Ontario to keep a ban on residential evictions in place even though the province’s stay-at-home order has lifted.
The government halted all residential evictions when it imposed the stay-at-home order amid soaring COVID-19 cases in April.
The order lifted today, as did the accompanying ban on evictions, although the vast majority of public health restrictions remain.
ACORN Canada, an advocacy group for low and moderate-income families, says an eviction ban should stay in place as long as COVID-19 restrictions continue across Ontario.
Downtown Legal Services, a Toronto legal clinic, says the province is prioritizing landlords’ financial interests over the health and safety of tenants by lifting the ban.
Meanwhile, tenant advocacy group Keep Your Rent says eviction hearings have been continuing even while the ban has been in place. It says lifting the ban will likely result in a wave of evictions for tenants who can’t pay rent during the pandemic.
The provincial government did not immediately provide comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.
