3-alarm fire at Scarborough townhouses, residents evacuated

Police and fire crews are on scene of a three-alarm fire at a set of townhouses in Scarborough.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Sheppard Avenue  East & Ecopark Gate shortly before 11 p.m. for reports of multiple units on fire in the area.

Large flames were seen in the units and residents were evacuated.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

More to come

