158 arrests so far at B.C. protests against old-growth logging: RCMP
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 2, 2021 11:50 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 2, 2021 at 11:58 pm EDT
LAKE COWICHAN, B.C. — A total of 158 people have now been arrested since RCMP began enforcing a British Columbia court injunction ordering the removal of blockades aimed at preventing old-growth logging on southwestern Vancouver Island.
The Mounties say seven people were arrested Wednesday for breaching the injunction after officers found a large group blocking both directions of a forestry road in the Braden Creek area near Port Renfrew.
The injunction is to allow workers with the Teal-Jones Group to resume logging in that area and in the Fairy Creek watershed to the south.
Activists say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C.
They say Fairy Creek is the last unprotected, intact old-growth valley on southern Vancouver Island.
Teal-Jones has said it plans to harvest about 20 hectares at the north ridge of the 1,200-hectare watershed out of 200 available for harvest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.