Loading articles...

What does Pride look like in small-town Canada?

In today’s Big Story podcast, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal … Canada truly has some of the world’s biggest and most beautiful Pride celebrations. But it also has some of the smallest. In places like Taber, Alberta (POP: 9,000), Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia (POP.: 500) and Norman Wells, Northwest Territories (POP: 800) communities have begun holding Prides of their own, often marked by some of the same traditions you find in big cities.

What does that look like? How different is it to walk in a Pride march when you know everybody who is—and isn’t—there? And when everyone will know you attended? How are these events changing what it’s like to grow up queer in small-town Canada?

GUEST: Chelle Turingan, co-director, producer, editor, Small Town Pride

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB 401 east of the 400 in the express - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
It’s June 1st! The start of Meteorological Summer, the start of the Atlantic Hurricane season and yep the start of…
Latest Weather
Read more