What does Pride look like in small-town Canada?

In today’s Big Story podcast, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal … Canada truly has some of the world’s biggest and most beautiful Pride celebrations. But it also has some of the smallest. In places like Taber, Alberta (POP: 9,000), Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia (POP.: 500) and Norman Wells, Northwest Territories (POP: 800) communities have begun holding Prides of their own, often marked by some of the same traditions you find in big cities.

What does that look like? How different is it to walk in a Pride march when you know everybody who is—and isn’t—there? And when everyone will know you attended? How are these events changing what it’s like to grow up queer in small-town Canada?

GUEST: Chelle Turingan, co-director, producer, editor, Small Town Pride



