The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Last Updated Jun 1, 2021 at 11:58 am EDT

Movies US charts:

1. Wrath of Man

2. A Quiet Place

3. The Dry

4. The Marksman (2021)

5. Chaos Walking

6. Raya and the Last Dragon

7. Godzilla vs. Kong

8. Riders of Justice

9. Minari

10. Nobody

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Dry

2. The Marksman (2021)

3. Riders of Justice

4. Minari

5. The Water Man

6. Promising Young Woman

7. The Dissident

8. Skyfire

9. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

10. The Outpost

