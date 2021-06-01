Olympic badminton champion Marin injured, won't defend title

MADRID (AP) — Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marín will not defend her title at the Tokyo Games because of a knee injury.

Marín said Tuesday that medical tests confirmed she has damage to her meniscus and a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. The Spanish star is expected to undergo surgery this week.

“It’s another tough blow that I will have to overcome,” Marín said on her Instagram account. “But make no mistake about it, I’ll be back.”

Marín, a three-time world champion and a five-time European champion, was injured during training last week. She had a similar injury in her right knee in 2019.

Marín was one of Spain’s best hopes for a gold medal in Tokyo, having reached the final in all five tournaments she played this year, winning four of them.

