Nova Scotia gas prices to rise due to COVID-19 markup, energy regulatory says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 1, 2021 2:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 1, 2021 at 2:44 pm EDT
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia drivers will face higher prices at the pump on Friday after the province’s energy regulator approves a price increase to make up for a drop in sales during the pandemic.
The temporary markup comes on top of a permanent increase in the retail margin on gas prices approved earlier this year, as well as federal subsidies some gas stations have received.
Paul Allen, executive director of the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, says motorists can expect to see a small increase in the price at the pump this Friday.
He says the regulator is allowing gas station retailers some temporary relief for the ongoing lower sales volumes due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Allen says the increase will help ensure they stay in business so gasoline and diesel will be available in local communities.
Pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions have drastically curbed demand for gasoline and diesel fuel in the province, decreasing gas station sales.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.
The Canadian Press
