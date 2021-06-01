NACI reportedly set to recommend mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

As second doses begin to ramp up nationwide, new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine mixing could reportedly be just days away.

The CBC is reporting that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) will update its guidance soon, recommending that a second shot of Moderna or Pfizer can be the follow-up to a first dose of AstraZeneca.

NACI had been holding out on more research from around the world. Now, countries like the U.K. and Spain have found mixing and matching is indeed safe and effective.

The current NACI guidance states that mixing should only be an option between mRna vaccines, these include Pfizer and Moderna, if the same first dose isn’t available.

Manitoba is the first province to allow vaccine mixing announcing yesterday that any resident who received a first shot of AstraZeneca can get a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.