Kirkland's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period.

Kirkland’s shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KIRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KIRK

The Associated Press