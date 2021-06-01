Iteris: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $415,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The vehicle detection and traffic control company posted revenue of $31.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $10.1 million, or 24 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $117.1 million.

Iteris expects full-year revenue in the range of $132 million to $142 million.

Iteris shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.20, a climb of 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITI

The Associated Press