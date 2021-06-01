Loading articles...

Ico Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 1, 2021 at 6:14 am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Ico Therapeutics Inc. (ICOTF) on Monday reported a loss of $609,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The company’s shares closed at 8 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 2 cents.

