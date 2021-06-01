HP Enterprise: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $259 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $6.7 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, HP Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 44 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.82 to $1.94 per share.

HP Enterprise shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press