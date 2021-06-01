Loading articles...

Greece, 6 others launch EU vaccination certificate system

Last Updated Jun 1, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece and six other European Union member states on Tuesday are introducing a vaccination certificate system, ahead of the rollout of the program across the bloc on July 1.

The other countries are Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Croatia, and Poland, according to the European Commission.

Greece has been pressing for the commonly-recognized certificate that will use a QR code with advanced security features, and the idea was originally put forward by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece’s digital governance minister, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, said easier travel will open up within the EU as member states adopt the new verification standard.

The new certificate will be available to people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, have a recent negative test result or have recovered from a coronavirus infection.

