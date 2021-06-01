'Great weather for enjoying the beach;' Hot, dry summer in store for Ontario

Warm and dry — two words we want to hear when it comes to a summer forecast.

With the cooler weather in the rear view and June just getting under way, it is time to look to warmer days ahead with the first day of summer just twenty days away.

So, what’s in store for the next few months?

The Weather Network says you should expect things to be pretty dry this summer, it will also be hot for long stretches.

“This summer will feature great weather for enjoying the beach and backyard barbecues, as most of Canada will see near normal or above normal temperatures, and more than the typical number of sunny days,” said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at The Weather Network.

But while there are dry conditions, the forecast does predict some stormy patterns which will bring us expected normal rainfall amounts

Ontario is expected to kick off the season with widespread drought conditions and extended periods of dry weather will continue through the summer. However, there will be a stormy pattern at times with a few moisture-laden systems that will help the most areas of the region approach normal rainfall totals.

A strong finish to summer is expected with warm weather continuing deep into September.