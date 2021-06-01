Ford reportedly looking to shuffle cabinet as decision on schools looms

With Ontario’s stay-at-home order set to expire on Wednesday and a decision on a possible re-opening of schools expected any day, there is word from that the premier is considering a major revamp of his cabinet.

Despite large pandemic decisions still looming, Premier Doug Ford is apparently preparing his team for the next provincial election that is just over a year away.

The Toronto Star is reporting that Ford is looking to shuffle his cabinet after the legislature rises for the summer break on Thursday.

The premier reportedly wants to create a more diverse cabinet team ahead of the election and wants to give a higher profile to some Conservative MPPs to boost their chances of re-election.

The thought is that some cabinet ministers in secure PC ridings could afford to be moved out of their portfolios and still win their ridings.

It is also believed that Ford may be targeting some of the ministers who spoke out against the negative impact of pandemic lockdowns.

The latest word from Ford is he will have an answer on schools in the next couple of days.

Ford is still going over the responses from health experts and the teachers unions about their positions on the return to in-person learning. There are just over three weeks left in the school year.