Ryerson statue vandalized in wake of discovery at BC residential school

The statue of Egerton Ryerson outside of the Toronto university has been vandalized once again after the bodies and remains of 215 children were found buried on the grounds of a residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The statue has been a point of contention for several years, with Indigenous student groups and other activists demanding it be removed given Ryerson’s role in designing the model for residential schools.

Ryerson was an engineer of Canada’s residential school system, intended to remove Indigenous children from the influence of their culture and conform them into Canadian society.

Photo gallery:

The statue was covered in red paint and graffiti that reads “show the world how many of us you have murdered”, “dig them up” and “land back.”

Mayor John Tory opened the meeting of his executive committee today with comments about the 215 Indigenous children and residential schools.

“I think what’s important for us to focus on is the trauma being experienced, the renewed trauma, the repeated trauma now being experienced by the survivors and by their families and by the Indigenous people in Canada.”

Tory, who studied Canadian history in university way back when, says he wishes the subject of residential schools and their terrifying history was never taught, adding that he hopes the current curriculum has changed.

On Monday, a small group of people rallied in front of the statue on campus to stage a sit-in mourning the 215 children found buried on the BC school’s grounds.

Ryerson was a Methodist Minister, educator and politician in the 1800s.

In June 2020, Ryerson graduate Maaz Khan started a petition to have the statue removed.

The Ryerson statue, and statues of other historical figures both in Canada and the U.S., have been a common target of protesters in the last year or so.

In July 2020, Toronto police charged three people with mischief and conspiracy to commit a summary offence after pink paint was splashed on the Ryerson statue, along with statues of John A. Macdonald and King Edward VII.

In late August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “profoundly disappointed” after vandals in Montreal toppled and beheaded a statue of John A. Macdonald.