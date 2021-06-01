Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $30.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $95.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.9 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $313.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Digital Turbine expects its per-share earnings to be 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $188 million to $192 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Digital Turbine shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $67.71, rising tenfold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPS

The Associated Press