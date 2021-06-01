Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Edmonton CFL franchise changes its team name to Elks

Last Updated Jun 1, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

EDMONTON — The Edmonton CFL franchise has changed its team name to Elks.

The club made the announcement via livestream today.

Edmonton dropped its longtime name, Eskimos, last year following a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington team amid pressure on franchises to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.

It had been called the Edmonton Football Team until today’s announcement.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

