Costamare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) _ Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $68.1 million.

The company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 31 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $126.7 million in the period.

Costamare shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

