Loading articles...

Costamare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 1, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT

MONACO (AP) _ Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $68.1 million.

The company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 31 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $126.7 million in the period.

Costamare shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMRE

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: NB 427 ramp to Hwy 7 - the right lane remains blocked with collision cleanup. Here's a look from Chopper 68…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 52 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: It’s also the start of Meteorological Summer today and we are really going to heat things up for the weekend and next we…
Latest Weather
Read more