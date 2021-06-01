Loading articles...

Construction spending posts modest 0.2% gain in April

Last Updated Jun 1, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose a modest 0.2% gain in April as strength in housing offset further weakness in nonresidential construction.

The April increase is 9.8% above the construction level in April 2020. Through the first four months of this year, construction activity is 5.8% higher than the same period in 2020.

Home building, a standout performer over the past year, rose 1% in April while nonresidential construction fell 0.5%. Spending on government building projects fell 0.6% in April.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

