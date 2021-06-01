Budget includes money for 500-mile Alaska hiking trail

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A proposed 500-mile (804 kilometer) hiking trail from south-central Alaska to Fairbanks aimed at drawing more adventurers to the state has garnered support from the governor, tourism officials and others, and it could get a funding boost to help begin stitching it together.

The state budget, under debate in the special legislative session, includes $13.2 million toward beginning to build the Alaska Long Trail, a trail similar in concept to grand trails such as the Pacific Crest Trail or Appalachian Trail, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Funds proposed in the budget would go toward projects that in some cases are directly or peripherally related to the Alaska Long Trail, and would help access additional federal dollars or private investment funds.

Building the entire trail is expected to take years and cost millions more dollars. But the project has gotten support from economic development and tourism organizations that see it as a potential draw for hikers and adventurers that could encourage them to stay in Alaska longer.

Chris Beck, a lead planner of the project, said much of the Fairbanks to Seward route is on public lands. The area has 200 miles (321 kilometers) of trails that could be stitched together.

Supporters see the 500-mile segment as the beginning of what ultimately could be a longer trail.

The Associated Press