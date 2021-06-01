Loading articles...

Ambarella: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 1, 2021 at 4:28 pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The video-compression chipmaker posted revenue of $70.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Ambarella said it expects revenue in the range of $74 million to $77 million.

Ambarella shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $100.99, a climb of 78% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMBA

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB Lake Shore at Windermere - right lane remains closed for emergency roadwork. All other lanes have reopen…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:35 PM
Hey #Toronto! Patio alert!!!...oh wait :( Pool alert!!...oh wait :( ummmm...first heat wave of the year arriving th…
Latest Weather
Read more