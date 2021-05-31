Loading articles...

WATCH: Driver of stolen vehicle races down Toronto sidewalk

Last Updated May 31, 2021 at 5:57 pm EDT

Toronto Police say a shocking video circulating on social media of a vehicle racing down a sidewalk is related to a stolen vehicle investigation from the weekend.

In the video, a red SUV can be seen mounting a curb southbound on Jameson and driving erratically against traffic on the sidewalk, as pedestrians watch just steps away from the road.

The sound of screeching tires and sirens can be heard, before the vehicle jumps the curb again and speeds away eastbound on King Street.

Police say they received a call for a stolen vehicle matching the description of the SUV in the video, just before 7:30 p.m., Sunday, in the area of Pacific Avenue and Dundas Street West.

As officers were searching for the vehicle, there were reports of it smashing into planters in the Jameson area.

“This vehicle actually ended up crashing into a pole and police did catch up with the vehicle,” Const. Alex Li told 680 NEWS. “The driver of this stolen vehicle had fled the scene, so it’s still an ongoing investigation.”

Li believes the video captures part of the driver’s dramatic getaway.

Fortunately no one was injured in the incident.

While the vehicle was recovered, police are appealing to the public for information about the driver. You can contact investigators at 416-808-2222, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers.

