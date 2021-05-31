TTC launching 6-week Wi-Fi pilot project on select routes

The TTC will start offering free Wi-Fi this week to some customers as part of a new pilot project.

The six-week project will see Wi-Fi initially offered to customers travelling on the 35 Jane bus route. The city says the project will move onto the 102 Markham Road route a couple of weeks later.

Mayor John Tory says the new feature is just one way to keep improving the ride for transit users.

“I can tell you it is easy to log onto,” says Tory. “Just a couple of clicks and you’re their.”

“We’re going to test it out and if it works on those two routes then we are going to roll it out to a whole bunch more buses.”

Starting today, free Wi-Fi will be available for riders on the 35 Jane bus route. This pilot project will expand to the 102 Markham Road route in June. We continue to modernize our transit system, improve the commute for riders and remove barriers to equitable internet access. pic.twitter.com/nlisfYI9y4 — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 31, 2021

Tory says these routes were specifically chosen in an effort to bring Wi-Fi access to ‘neighbourhood improvement areas’ in the city.

“Introducing Wi-Fi on these TTC bus routes is an important step forward. This pilot program exemplifies the forward-thinking, innovative work underway at the TTC to modernize our transit system and improve service for our riders,” said TTC Chair Jaye Robinson.

The city says transit riders may notice Wi-Fi-enabled buses on other routes during the pilot. They say customers are encouraged to take advantage of this ‘Easter Egg’ and use the onboard Wi-Fi whenever it is available.

Free internet access has been available in all TTC subway stations since 2018.