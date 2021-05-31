'The Clock is ticking' warn Optometrists, who again threaten to stop OHIP-paid eye exams

Ontario Optometrists want everyone to see that the clock is ticking on OHIP covered eye exams. Optometrists are renewing their threat to stop conducting OHIP-covered eye exams as of Sept. 1 unless the provincial government agrees to formal talks to boost the amount of money it pays for the exams. The Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO) is also out with new digital ad’s Monday as it looks to inform the public on its position.

“The clock is ticking. Your eyecare will end on September 1st” the ads warn.

OAO president Dr. Sheldon Salaba tells 680NEWS that the government pays optometrists, on average, $44.65 for each exam, but the actual cost is more than $80

“The government is paying 50 per cent of the cost and the Optometrist is paying the other 50 per cent” Dr. Salaba says

He warns the government has until Sept. 1 to agree to formal negotiations to fund services to at the least cover the actual cost of subsidized eye exams.

“We want to work with Optometrist’s to come up with a solution that is going to benefit the people of Ontario as well as deal with their (OAO) concerns,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Dr. Sheldon Salaba says the OAO last had a meeting with the health ministry officials at the beginning of December, 2020.

“And we haven’t heard anything form them since. We’ve had multiple phone calls multiple emails and have pretty much been met with silence.”

He says he hops the new ad campaign will highlight the plight of Optometrist’s.

“The people in government are well aware that this is coming but the public less so.”

“We’re providing over 4 million OHIO Insured examinations to Ontarians at an annual basis, that includes seniors over the age of 65, children under the age of 20, an adults with medical conditions like diabetes, macular degeneration, glaucoma and cataracts.”

Salaba says as he called optometry the backbone of eye health care system in the province.