Quebec cannabis corporation names interim CEO as Bergeron heads to Loto-Québec

Last Updated May 31, 2021 at 6:58 pm EDT

MONTREAL — The Quebec cannabis corporation has appointed Paul Furfaro interim president and CEO, replacing Jean-François Bergeron, who has departed to head Loto-Québec.

Furfaro joined the corporation, known as the SQDC, about three years ago and became director of branch operations in November 2018.

The corporation’s board of directors is overseeing the recruitment process for a permanent CEO.

The Crown corporation is responsible for the distribution and sale of cannabis in Quebec.

Its goal is to reduce the illegal cannabis market in the province. 

Profits from the sale of cannabis products are reinvested in prevention and research.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021.

The Canadian Press

