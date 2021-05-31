Loading articles...

Quebec and Ontario report fewest numbers of new COVID-19 cases in months

Last Updated May 31, 2021 at 12:58 pm EDT

A greeter wears a face mask as people wait for a table at a restaurant in Old Montreal, Sunday, May 30, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL — Ontario and Quebec are reporting their lowest numbers of new COVID-19 cases in months. 

Quebec is reporting fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases today for the first time since mid-September, with 276 new infections and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Several regions in Quebec were downgraded to orange from red on the province’s pandemic-alert system, allowing high school students to return to in-person classes full-time and gyms and indoor restaurant dining to reopen. 

Ontario is reporting 916 new cases of COVID-19 today, which is its lowest daily total since February.

The last time that province reported fewer cases was on Feb. 17, with 847 new infections.

Nunavut’s chief public health officer is announcing that the territory will ease restrictions in hard-hit Iqaluit later this week thanks to falling cases and high vaccine uptake.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021.

The Canadian Press

