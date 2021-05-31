Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for staff at Ontario LTC homes
by News Staff
Posted May 31, 2021 5:10 pm EDT
Physical therapist Haley Daughtrey, left, works with Marianne Duncan works in the rehab room Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Arbor Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Opelika, Ala. Coronavirus cases have dropped at U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care centers over the past few weeks, offering a glimmer of hope that studies and health officials link to various factors, including the start of vaccinations, the easing of a post-holiday virus surge and better prevention. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Ontario announced a policy making it mandatory for staff in long-term care homes to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, documentation of a medical reason not to be vaccinated or participate in an educational program about vaccination.
Homes will be required to track and report on the progress of their COVID-19 immunization policies.
The province’s associate medical officer of health said the policy is important in the sector that saw thousands of deaths and infections from COVID-19.
Dr. Barbara Yaffe said such policies might be applied to other jobs later on.
“Show proof that you have been immunized for COVID-19,” said Yaffe.
“Show proof from a medical doctor or nurse practitioner that you have a valid medical exemption, a medical reason why you cannot get the vaccine or you take an educational course which will go through the benefits and information about the vaccine.”