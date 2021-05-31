Loading articles...

Ontario's fiscal watchdog predicts $12.3B spending gap in education sector by 2029-30

Ontario Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce makes an announcement at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Thurs., Aug, 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

One of Ontario’s fiscal watchdogs says provincial funding allocated for education over the next several years falls billions of dollars short of what it projects will be needed to pay for promised programming.

The Financial Accountability Office (FAO) issued a report Monday comparing the Ministry of Education’s programs and commitments for the period spanning 2019-20 to 2029-30 to the spending plan laid out for the sector in the 2021 Ontario budget.

The watchdog says that based on its analysis, ministry spending should grow at an average annual rate of two per cent, but the budget only calls for an average increase of 1.2 per cent.

It says that would lead to annual spending gaps that would reach $2.9 billion by 2029-30, or a cumulative shortfall of $12.3 billion.

As a result, the FAO says the province will either need to increase funding for education or bring in significant spending cuts.

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government “will continue to spend record amounts in public education to ensure the safety and success of Ontario students.”

