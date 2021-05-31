Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 916 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Monday.

It is the first time the province has reported below 1,000 cases since March 6 and it is the lowest daily increase in the province since February 17.

The province is reporting a test positivity rate of 4.3 per cent. The positivity rate was 6.4 per cent one week ago.

There were 18,226 completed tests in the last 24-hour period.

Locally, there are 226 new cases in Toronto, 165 in Peel, 85 in York Region, 67 in Durham and 52 in Hamilton.

The province reported 1,707 resolved cases. The number of resolved cases have outnumbered new infections each day since mid-April.

There are now 731 people hospitalized in the province with 617 in the ICU. Hospitalizations are down more than 250 since one week ago and ICU numbers have reached the lowest mark since April 11.

There were 97,747 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Sunday, 9,082,025 doses have been administered across the province.

The government announced last week that it would shorten the minimum interval for COVID-19 vaccine doses to just four weeks, starting with those 80 and older this week.

The accelerated second dose plan aims to have the majority of Ontario residents who choose to get the vaccine be fully vaccinated by the end of summer.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has announced that the province is moving to replace Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams with Dr. Kieran Moore.

Moore currently serves as the top doctor at the Kingston-area public health unit, and is expected to take over as Ontario’s chief medical officer of health on June 26.

The announcement of Williams’ departure comes as a reluctant Ford struggles with whether to send children back to school for the final weeks of the academic year. Williams, along with most of his counterparts, has said classes could resume safely.

The province announced Monday morning that 550 fully vaccinated health care workers will be allowed to attend Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena.

In a statement, Premier Doug Ford says the decision was made after discussion with the chief medical officer health, Toronto Public Health and hospital partners. Ford says the health care workers invited will include hospital and long-term care staff.