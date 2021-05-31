Ontarians 80+ can book 2nd COVID shot this week

Some of Ontario’s oldest residents will be able to get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a little sooner than expected, starting this week.

The government announced last week that it would shorten the minimum interval for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to just four weeks, starting with those 80 and older.

Anyone over 80 will be able to book appointments starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Moving up the second dose is optional and people will keep their original appointments if they don’t re-book for an earlier shot.

York Region, which uses its own booking portal, will open second dose appointments for residents 80 and older at 8:30 a.m.

Residents in this age group in Halton Region will have the option to move up their second dose appointments starting on Wednesday.

The accelerated second dose plan aims to have the majority of Ontario residents who choose to get the vaccine be fully vaccinated by the end of summer.

The province said it was able to make the change because 65 per cent of all adults have at least one shot and Ontario now has a steady vaccine supply.

Previously, Ontario residents had to wait 16 weeks between appointments.

Those 70 and older will see their interval shortened in mid-June, and after that, residents will become eligible for second doses based on when they received their first shot.

Estimated accelerated second dose outline for Pfizer and Moderna

May 31 – age group 80+

June 14 – age group 70-79

June 28 – Those who received first dose between March 8 and April 18

July 19 – Those who received first dose between April 19 and May 9

August 2 – Those who received first dose between May 10 and May 30

August 9 – Those who received first dose from May 31 onward

The second dose of AstraZeneca was being offered to people who received the first shot between March 10 and March 19. The shots were offered through select pharmacies at a 10-week interval in order to make use of 45,000 doses that were expiration.

The Ontario government said Saturday certain lots of the vaccine that were set to expire on May 31 can now be used past their original expiry date following authorization by Health Canada.

The federal department said the vaccine manufacturer made a submission earlier this week which supported extending the expiry date for two lots of vaccine.

Accelerated AstraZeneca doses will continue on a 12-week interval from the end of May onward.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says now that there’s a greater vaccine supply flowing into Canada, second shots should be doled out as soon as possible. Previously NACI said the second dose could be delayed by up to four months.

Almost 20.5 million Canadians have at least their first dose but fewer than two million of those have been fully vaccinated.