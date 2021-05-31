3 injured in crash involving several motorcycles on DVP

Three people were injured after several motorcycles crashed on the Don Valley Parkway south of Eglinton on Monday night.

Police say they received several calls reporting a crash on the DVP at Don Mills Road shortly before 11 p.m.

Callers reported that several motorcycles were speeding and cutting through lanes and they may have hit the guard rail.

Police, fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene and three people were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The southbound DVP is closed at Eglinton Avenue East. Delays are expected and police are asking drivers to take alternate routes while the investigation takes place.