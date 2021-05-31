Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,730.99, down 121.19 points.)

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Unchanged at 14.5 cents on 9.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $28.06 on seven million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 8.7 per cent, to $2 on 5.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up one cent, or 1.03 per cent, to 98 cents on 5.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 2.85 per cent, to $10.09 on 4.9 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up four cents, or 5.48 per cent, to 77 cents on 4.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX:DND). Up $7.25 or 17.7 per cent to $48.24. Shares of Dye & Durham Ltd. surged Monday after the company said it has received an indication of interest from a shareholder group led by management to take the company private. The cloud-based software and technology company says its board of directors has started a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives. It says the indication of interest from the management group would result in Dye & Durham being taken private at price of $50.50 per share. The company says the strategic review process will be led by a special committee of independent directors. Dye & Durham completed its initial public offering and began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange last year at $7.50 per share.

Western Copper and Gold Corp. (TSX:WRN). Unchanged at $3.14. Western Copper and Gold Corp. says Rio Tinto Canada Inc. has completed a $25.6-million investment in the company. The Vancouver-based company says the money will be used to help advance its copper-and-gold Casino project in the Yukon. Western says Rio Tinto has acquired 11.8 million shares at a price of $1.27 per share. As a result, Rio Tinto now holds an eight per cent stake in the company. Western has been developing the Casino project since 2008. It is located 300 kilometres northwest of Whitehorse.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. (TSX:NWH.UN). Down one cent to $12.89. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says it and a partner have made an offer to buy Australian Unity Healthcare Property Trust that values it at $2.6 billion, including debt. AUHPT owns 62 hospitals, medical office buildings and other health-care facilities. The deal requires AUHPT unitholder approval. Including the REIT’s directly held units, the bidding consortium owns 5.1 per cent of the aggregate value of issued and outstanding AUHPT units and has options for an additional 11.1 per cent. It says it is AUHPT’s largest beneficial unitholder. Toronto-based NorthWest Healthcare holds a portfolio with interests in 186 properties in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

